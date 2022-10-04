Transport Month: How do persons with disabilies tackle public transport in SA?

Eyewitness News spoke to individuals persons with disabilities about their experience with public transport.

JOHANNESBURG - October was declared Transport Month in 2005 during the Transport Lekgotla.

According to the Transport Department, this month is used to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy and to encourage participation from civil society and business, including the provision of a safe and affordable, accessible and reliable transport system in the country.

Unfortunately, suitable and affordable accessible transport for persons of all disabilities continues to be a challenge and is one of the largest barriers to their independence. Eyewitness News spoke to differently abled individuals about their experience with public transport.

“Persons with disabilities should be subsidised to access e-hailing services, for public transport to actually work and be accessible for us. It's sad that in South Africa using a train which happens to be the cheapest mode of transportation is not accessible to us because of how they're structured and where they're located” said Founder of disability NPO Enabled Enlightenment, Thato Mphuthi.

Following her experiences growing up in a society that sought to break her for being different, Mphuthi decided to form a non-profit organisation making it her life’s work to help uplift disabled young people and educate society about disabilities.

Though Enabled Enlightenment, Mphuthi's main goal is to create a sense of belonging and confidence among those living with disabilities.

READ: Enabled Enlightenment wins award for fight against disability discrimination