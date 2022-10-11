Transnet strike continues as workers wait for bosses to table 'reasonable' offer

The parastatal has offered increases of between four and five percent and talks are expected to reconvene at the CCMA on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet workers protesting in Cape Town say only a reasonable wage offer will get them back to work.

Striking workers on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Transnet head office in Cape Town.

Trade union UNTU’s Monifah English says they will not be intimidated and only once Transnet management comes forth with a reasonable offer, will workers be ready to listen.

"In our proposal we have asked for a no retrenchment clause clearly, and like we are saying, this has been the voice and the strive of the people saying give us a reasonable increase," says English.

Transnet’s Phyllis Difeto says the strike has severely impacted operations, but work continues with limited staff.

"I can confirm that the port of Cape Town has invoked its business continue according to the management plan and activated its management centre in order to monitor the situation," says Difeto.

Workers say the strike will continue until the employer responds with a reasonable living wage.