Gordhan promises 'intolerance' when it comes to Transnet's poor performance

Transnet is currently in crisis mode, after an exodus of top executives like former CEO Portia Derby, and freight rail subsidiary chief executive Siza Mzimela, earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has promised “intolerance” when it comes to poor performance at struggling Transnet.

He said they now want the board to recover the performance of the ailing state-owned freight logistics giant starting in November.

Gordhan was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly as part of the economics cluster.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, as expected, faced questions about the struggling strategic state asset Transnet when he faced MPs on Wednesday.

Gordhan was questioned about the performance of the Port of Durban, as well as private sector involvement.

But the minister said entire the Transnet group needed recovery, saying poor performance would not be accepted.

"We have assigned to the board key responsibility. We want to see a recovery in the performance of Transnet whether its ports, whether its rail, or any other aspect of key functions they provide to this economy. We are going to be intolerant of lack of performance."

Gordhan said the recovery plan would be implemented from 1 November, and is expected to see improvements in all Transnet units.