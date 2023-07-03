Transmission issues still the ‘biggest risk’ for total grid collapse - Ramokgopa

The Minister of Electricity on Sunday warned that there are still risks to the national power grid, despite Eskom seeming to have avoided its worst-case scenario of stage 8 load shedding during winter.

TSHWANE - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said bottlenecks in the transmission grid still pose a threat as the country looked to avert a total system blackout.

The country's energy woes recently escalated, with fears that highs of stage 8 load shedding would need to be implemented.

While the battling power utility appeared to have avoided the worst-case scenario for now, Ramokgopa warned there were still some risks.

READ MORE:

He briefed media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria on Sunday, where he said transmission constraints in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape needed urgent attention.

"We are beginning to state the case that you don't kick the can down the road - you are going to sit with a transmission problem.

“I did say that the biggest risk to any remote possibility of a grid collapse is not on your generation side, but on your transmission side. Single point of failure - we need to address that."

Ramokgopa previously estimated that it would cost in excess of R200 billion to upgrade the transmission grid.

"Here we are trying to show you that there is significant work that is being done in ensuring that we are able to address the transmission side and the possibility of extending the transmission network.

“We are going a bit south now because that's where our transmission problems are. The opportunities reside there, in terms of renewables."