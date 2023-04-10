Traffic officials warn motorists against last-minute rush home after Easter

Easter Weekend is one of the deadliest times on South African roads, with the N1 highway between Gauteng and Limpopo expected to surge in traffic volumes on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Easter long weekend draws to a close on Monday, traffic officials warned motorists to avoid the last-minute rush as holidaymakers return home.

Provinces have been beefing up law enforcement and enhancing traffic safety in an effort to reduce road fatalities.

Transport Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu has been leading road safety operations in parts of the country on Monday.

She said all major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng were expected to be heavily congested as people returned to the province.

"We are going to see last-hour rush now of people trying to rush home before it gets dark and this is where we normally see people speeding and doing funny things, but law enforcement has been out there. We have seen increased effort of combined effort of the police, metro police together with our national and provincial police".