Tottenham sponsorship deal was unlawful & invalid, legal team tells De Lille

Earlier this year, the 'Daily Maverick' reported that SA Tourism was considering a sponsorship deal with the English football club that would cost over R900 million over three years.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said she had received legal opinion that the proposed SA Tourism sponsorship deal of Tottenham Hotspur was unlawful and invalid.

Earlier this year, the Daily Maverick reported that SA Tourism was considering a sponsorship deal with the English football club that would cost over R900 million over three years.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday morning, De Lille said that it was important that her department provided clarity on the issue since it had been in the public domain for some time now.

De Lille said that after she had assumed the position of tourism minister, her first port of call was to ask for a legal opinion on this proposed sponsorship deal.

She said that it appeared that the procurement of the deal was through a sole source, which was not in line with the supply chain management processes of SA Tourism and National Treasury.

"Sole source procurement is, however, only allowed when there is no competition in the market and only if one supplier is able to provide the goods and services, which in this case, does not appear to be the case."