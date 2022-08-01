6 top quotes from Ramaphosa's closing policy conference address

ANC renewal, the step-aside rule, the energy crisis, cost of living, gender-based violence and youth employment were key messages in Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa closed off the African National Congress’ sixth national policy conference, which took place over three days in Nasrec in the South of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

In his closing remarks he spoke to several pressing issues in the country including the renewal of the ANC, the step-aside rule, the energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, women’s empowerment and gender-based violence, as well as education and youth employment.

These are some key points from Ramaphosa’s closing statement:

- On the renewal of the ANC:

The president reiterated the party’s commitment to addressing its weaknesses and acknowledged the party must act with great urgency in order to implement the necessary changes to fix its issues.

"The renewal of the ANC therefore requires that we remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses."

- On the step-aside rule:

Ramaphosa stated that the step-aside rule would be retained in order to hold the party and its leadership accountable and ensure the integrity of all its members.

"Conference noted strong concerns on the perceived lack of consistency in the application and implementation of the policy. Conference agreed that these must receive urgent attention so that the application of the guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent."

- On the energy crisis:

Ramaphosa acknowledged the energy crisis the country is facing and said the partnership between the public and private sector is necessary and important to ensure energy security and development of the energy sector.

"[Conference] has affirmed the need for a diverse mix of energy sources and a just transition to a low carbon economy that ensures our energy security, protects jobs and livelihoods and does not compromise our industrial development."

- On the cost of living:

South African’s have been burdened with increasing expenses and the president stated the ANC was committed to putting measures in place to boost growth and alleviate poverty, especially with regards to the rising fuel and food costs.

"These measures will not be successful unless they are embraced by all sections of society and unless all sections of society are involved in forming and undertaking these measures."

- On women’s empowerment and gender-based violence:

According to Ramaphosa, the ANC is committed to overarching gender equality and to putting an end to the horrific violence against women that is plaguing the country.

"Delegates recognised that these many challenges will not be resolved unless we intensify the genuine renewal of the ANC and the building of a capable, ethical and developmental state."

- On education and youth empowerment:

Another priority of the party was to address access to education and the gap between learning and earning for the youth. The president stated that the empowerment and development of the youth is vital for the future of the country and these efforts must be intensified.

"We have agreed on the need to intensify our efforts to provide young people with quality education and relevant skills, to expand the various programmes that bridge the gap between learning and earning, and to use all available policy instruments to encourage businesses to hire more young people."

The policy conference precedes the national elective conference which will take place in December.