Top cop Masemola says tackling GBV crimes will be a priority this festive season

Structures have been deployed to trace suspects wanted for the abuse of women across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide-related crimes will be one of the police's top priorities during the festive season.

Speaking to the media about the measures put in place to challenge crime, Masemola said that the increasing rate of GBV had become a major concern for law enforcement authorities.

He said that structures had been deployed to trace suspects wanted for the abuse of women across the country.

"As an organisation, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of women and children and vulnerable groups and not only during the 16 Days of Activism, but throughout the year," Masemola said.