Too early to say how SA will respond to Putin come Brics summit, says Magwenya

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which South Africa is a signatory to, released a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it is too premature to comment on whether South Africa will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits the country later this year for the BRICS summit.

In August, South Africa is set to host the 15th Brics summit where heads of state from Brazil, Russia India, and China are expected to attend.

In 2015, following the controversy over former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who the government allowed to leave South Africa without being detained under International Crimes Court law, the SA government applied to withdraw from the ICC.

However, in 2017 the country revoked its withdrawal after a High Court ruling found that the move was unconstitutional.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) argued in court that the government had to first seek Parliamentary approval.

During the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) recent national conference, the governing party reaffirmed its commitment to the Rome Statute.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said it is too early to say if the country will be going through another al-Bashir scandal.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

“We are as a government cognisant of our legal obligation, however, between now and the summit, we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders."

Putin has attended all Brics summits since the start of his third term in 2012.