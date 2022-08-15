TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala passes away
His family confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday afternoon.
JOHANNESBRURG - One of the members of kwaito group TKZee, Tokollo Tshabalala, has passed away.
For immediate release. Lala ngo xolo Mshengu #RIPMagesh pic.twitter.com/oBbEnn7udB— TKZee (@tkzeeband) August 15, 2022
🕊️| The DA is saddened by the passing of legendary kwaito artist and member of TKZee, Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2022
South Africa has lost yet another talented individual. We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh's family and loved ones during this difficult time.💙#RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/5UeM0vlurA
In the statement, the family said Tshabalala - who was affectionately known as ‘Magesh’ - died as a result of an epileptic seizure.
Rest In Eternal Peace Grootman 🙏🏽🤦🏽♂️ #RIPMagesh #TKZee pic.twitter.com/aNeMXZWUZW— Dibila (@CoolPhola_MP) August 15, 2022
The best to ever do it #RIPMagesh 🕊@GeshOmega pic.twitter.com/TIcM8j7Mjp— Mrs Maziba 💕 (@DaisyLerato) August 15, 2022
The family has requested privacy during this difficult period, and said details pertaining to his memorial service and funeral, would be shared in due course.
