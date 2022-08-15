Go

TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala passes away

His family confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

South African musician Tokollo Tshabalala. Picture:Facebook
JOHANNESBRURG - One of the members of kwaito group TKZee, Tokollo Tshabalala, has passed away.

In the statement, the family said Tshabalala - who was affectionately known as ‘Magesh’ - died as a result of an epileptic seizure.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult period, and said details pertaining to his memorial service and funeral, would be shared in due course.

