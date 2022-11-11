Timm has an ace up his sleeve for Pirates supporters

Timm has cemented his place as a vital member of the Pirates midfield, won the Man of the Match prize in the MTN8 Final victory and earned a debut call-up to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has had a whirlwind of good fortune since joining the Soweto giants at the start of the current domestic season.

The Buccaneers faithful supporters were initially skeptical of Timm when he signed from Marumo Gallants on a free transfer, but he has changed perceptions with his performances.

While things have been going well for him, Timm’s focus has been on the team ahead of the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, and he wants the grand old club of South African football to get addicted to winning after capturing their second top 8 titles in three years.

“[Winning a second trophy within a week] is definitely on my mind, for sure and it’s on all our minds. Winning is an addictive feeling and we’re going to continue working together as a team to feel more of this,” Timm said.

The Bucs will play their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the second semi-final of the one-day tournament.

Timm missed the derby meeting between these two teams in the league a fortnight ago, where his would-be opposite number, Yusuf Maart scored a cracking long-range goal in a 1-0 win for Amakhosi.

Timm is happy to be back and wants to play a massive part in a victorious effort.

“I’m excited to be available for selection. I watched [the last derby] from the stands with my teammates and it’s not nice to not contribute, so I look forward to the weekend,” Timm added

Timm missed the first Soweto Derby of the season with an injury and is excited to be available for this encounter.

The midfielder hopes to bring joy and happiness to Pirates supporters who now consider him one of them.

Carling Black Label Cup Fixtures:

Saturday, 12 November 2022

9:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu

12:00 Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

17:00 Final TBC