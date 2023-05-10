Thwala given a warning over his answering of questions during cross-examination

Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to give testimony in the trial against 5 men accused of murdering the football star.

JOHANNESBURG - A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has issued a stern warning to a State witness on his answering of questions during cross-examination.

Meyiwa’s close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to give testimony in the trial against five men accused of murdering the football star.

Meyiwa, who was the Bafana Bafana captain, was shot at the home of his girlfriend in October 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

"You know you do not make the work of the State easier with that approach because at the end of it all, the State is going to be called upon to come and demonstrate to this court as to why your testimony should be regarded as reliable."

Lawyer for the third accused, Advocate Charles Mnisi, has spent most of the day trying to get Thwala to be precise in his answering of questions.

Mnisi has pulled a statement that Thwala made years after the ordeal to help police build an identikit in which he described the intruder.

"So it is your firm answer that you never said that this person had a weapon and that it was an old revolver?" asked Mnisi.

"Yes, that is something I would have remembered," responded Thwala.

"Did you say it or didn't you say it?" Mnisi asked.

"As I say, I don't remember saying it, which means I never said it," Thwala replied.

"Mark my warning to you," Mnisi replied.

From time to time, Thwala shook his head and chuckled as Mnisi put several versions to him.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday.