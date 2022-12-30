Greta Thunberg takes another jab at Andrew Tate

Go

On Wednesday, Tate tagged Thunberg in a social media post where he was standing next to a Bugatti and bragging that he has 33 cars.

PICTURE CREDIT: Andrew Tate/Twitter
30 December 2022 15:01

CAPE TOWN - It’s the climate change activist versus the controversial social media influencer.

And it looks like Greta Thunberg is coming out tops.

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he added.

Thunberg sarcastically responded and asked him to please enlighten her.

Tate responded to Greta’s tweet with a video wherein he said she needs to get a life.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old was arrested in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

It’s believed police were able to locate Tate - thanks to the pizza boxes in the video he posted.

Following the news of his arrest, Thunberg said: "This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

Tate is banned from several social media platforms for his prejudiced comments against women and hate speech.

