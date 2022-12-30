Greta Thunberg takes another jab at Andrew Tate

On Wednesday, Tate tagged Thunberg in a social media post where he was standing next to a Bugatti and bragging that he has 33 cars.

CAPE TOWN - It’s the climate change activist versus the controversial social media influencer.

And it looks like Greta Thunberg is coming out tops.

On Wednesday, Andrew Tate tagged Thunberg in a social media post where he was standing next to a Bugatti and bragging that he has 33 cars.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg ' Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he added.

Thunberg sarcastically responded and asked him to please enlighten her.

How dare you?! ' Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Tate responded to Greta’s tweet with a video wherein he said she needs to get a life.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf ' Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

On Thursday, the 36-year-old was arrested in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The Matrix sent their agents. ' Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 30, 2022

It’s believed police were able to locate Tate - thanks to the pizza boxes in the video he posted.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes ' Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Following the news of his arrest, Thunberg said: "This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

Tate is banned from several social media platforms for his prejudiced comments against women and hate speech.

