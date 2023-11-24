Thuja Capital R5bn UIF deal: Nxesi requests Ramaphosa to issue probe directive

Thuja Capital’s CEO alleged that Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and three other ministers tried to solicit a R500 million bribe from him. But Nxesi has denied this, saying it would ‘undermine the integrity of our democracy’.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says he has made a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a special proclamation to investigate the R5 billion deal between Thuja Capital and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Nxesi brought this to light during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

The minister sought to address corruption allegations by the company's CEO, Mthunzi Mdwaba, that he and three other ministers tried to solicit a R500 million bribe from him.

The minister said the focus should be on whether the deal was lawful and if the correct processes were followed before it was signed.

Nxesi denied the allegations made against him, claiming they were damaging to his and the country's image.

"There is nothing that could undermine the integrity of our democracy, and the system of constitutional governance more than false allegations that a group of Cabinet ministers deliberately conspired to frustrate the implementation of a viable job creation project."