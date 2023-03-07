Three-year-old passes away after bookshelf falls on him at Bedfordview day care

Three-year-old Khanya Mokhele's family is still waiting for answers after a loose bookshelf fell on the child, killing him.

JOHANNESBURG - A toddler, Kganya Mokhele, has passed away after a bookshelf collapsed on him at day care in Ekurhuleni.

The three-year-old’s family is now demanding answers from the Ashford Pre-School in Bedfordview.

The toddler was rushed to Linksfield Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The grieving family said it was battling to come grips with the sudden tragedy.

Kganya’s family is demanding CCTV footage to show what led to their child’s death, saying provincial authorities are on the way to force access to it.

While the details remain sketchy, the family has been told Kganya was in one of the classrooms during snack time when he reached over to a nearby loose bookshelf leaning against the wall.

According to the account by the school, the massive structure caved in on the boy, causing headwounds.

Kganya’s uncle, Solly Mokhele, told Eyewitness News the toddler was rushed to the school’s sickbay where he continued to bleed heavily and they tried to stabalise him before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Attempts to resuscitate Kganya were unsuccessful.

Mokhele accuses the school of trying to cover up their tracks.

“They are just giving us stories,” he said.

“We are just confused right now. We just don't know. We brought the child to school in the safe hands of teachers, and then this happens.”

At least two officials , including the principal, are believed to have locked themselves in the school building as the family continues to wait outside.