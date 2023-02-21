Three suspects accused of kidnapping Belville-based lawyer eyeing bail

The case against the man and two women accused of the kidnapping was postponed to Friday for the bail application, said the NPA.

CAPE TOWN - Three accused were eyeing bail following an appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court in connection with the kidnapping of a Bellville-based lawyer.

The advocate's wife reported him missing on Friday, after he failed to return home from work.

He was then later traced to a home in Klawer, where West Coast police rescued him.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against the man and two women was postponed to Friday for a bail application.

The state would be opposing bail.

The accused face charges of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

After the lawyer was reported missing on Friday, police members visited his office, where they discovered that someone rummaged through the office and some items were missing.

Clues in an evidence file found on the attorney’s desk led detectives to the Belhar home of a woman who visited the practice the previous day.

That visit then led the officers to track the lawyer's vehicle to a residence in Klawer, where the suspects were nabbed, and the traumatised victim was rescued.