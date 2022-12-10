Three more Durban beaches reopen ahead of festive season

The Tourism and Environmental department said it has approved the reopening of Umdloti main, Umdloti tidal and Casuarina beaches, from Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three more beaches in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been reopened to the public from Saturday.

The KZN government announced the good news after its economic development, tourism and environmental affairs gave the all-clear.

The department said its test results showed a consistent reduction in E. coli levels at the Umdloti Main, Umdloti Tidal and Casuarina beaches.

Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda welcomed the news.

"We are happy that more beaches are re-opening. We will continue working together with all stakeholders and experts to ensure that we comply with safety standards," he said in a statement.

At least 12 beaches in Durban remain closed due to high levels of E. coli which resulted from sewage flowing into the sea.

December is a busy period with thousands of local and international tourists flocking to Durban beaches to bathe.