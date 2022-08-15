Three more alleged July unrest instigators expected in court after arrests

DURBAN - Three more alleged instigators of the July unrest are set to make their first appearance in court on Monday.

Last week, the Hawks rounded up 22 suspects.

One was released on a warning and the other 21 appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday when they were granted bail of R3,000, each subject to various conditions, including a social media ban.

An additional three suspects were arrested over the weekend.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said that the latest arrests took place late on Friday and Saturday.

"The three were arrested in KZN and North West simultaneously and they will appear in the Durban Central Magistrate's court on Monday," Mbambo said.

The 22 suspects who were arrested last week are facing charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, with similar charges expected for the latest round of suspects.

After Monday’s proceedings, they’ll likely join their co-accused at their next court appearance later this month.