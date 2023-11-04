Thousands of GP youth receive appointment letters as part of Nasi iSpani project

Around 6,000 young people in Gauteng received their appointment letters on Saturday, and speaking at the handover at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng Premier Lesufi said this was just beginning.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Gauteng youth who scored new jobs with the provincial government as part of the Nasi iSpani project received their appointment letters on Saturday.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the project on Youth Day.

It’s aimed at addressing unemployment and promoting access to job opportunities within the provincial government and has seen more than 1.6 million people apply for over 8,000 positions.

READ: Over 40k unemployed GP youth hope to turn a new leaf job with opportunities

Some 6,000 young people received their appointment letters on Saturday and speaking at the handover at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Lesufi said this was just beginning.

The cohort included some 2,000 crime prevention wardens.



“Today, you are 6,000 that are accepting the appointment letters. On 4 December in this same room, we are going to extend to another 7,000 young people that are going to get opportunities we’ve created in this province.

“We will continue in the month of January when we are getting young people that are part of our ‘YES’ programme, so they can also get opportunities and continue to grow the economy of our province.”