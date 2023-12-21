Those responsible for Lulama Dinginto's murder must face full might of law - MEC

Thirty-five-year-old Lungile Madolo was identified as a person of interest and subsequently arrested after the Gugulethu community safety activist was brutal murdered insider her home two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Calls were mounting for the police to do all they could to ensure all those who might be responsible for the murder of Gugulethu crime fighter, Lulama Dinginto, were brought to book.

A suspect linked to her brutal killing is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Last week, the police identified 35-year-old Lungile Madolo as a person of interest.

The suspect was apparently on the run to Eastern Cape when he was nabbed in an operation in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday.

The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said those responsible should face the full might of the law.

"It is further important that the judge in this matter denies bail, as we cannot have individuals of this calibre walking our streets."

Western Cape ActionSA spokesperson Michelle Wasserman described Dinginto as a zealous crime fighter.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Lulama's family, and we stand in solidarity with anti-crime activists, civil society organisations, and the broader community in expressing our outrage and sadness at the devastating loss of a true champion and advocate for the safety and wellbeing of her community."