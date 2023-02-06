'This one really hurts': Team SA loses to Luxembourg in Davis Cup

Team South Africa was ultimately handed a 4-1 defeat by Luxembourg in their Davis Cup World Group II playoff in Esch-sur-Alzette at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - In true South African fashion, Team SA fought to the very end but was ultimately handed a 4-1 defeat by Luxembourg in their Davis Cup World Group II playoff in Esch-sur-Alzette at the weekend.

This means Team SA has been relegated to Regional Group III events to be played later this year.

While he admitted he was gutted, SA captain Christo van Rensburg was full of praise for his inexperienced team, who were missing some key players.

"This was a sad day for South Africa, losing to Luxembourg. This one really hurts," Van Rensburg said.

"The guys came out today with a really good game plan. The doubles was quite intense so it was really good that we got that match under our belt and put the pressure on Luxembourg at the beginning of the reverse singles.”

On Sunday, the second and final day of competition, the SA team had plenty of work to do against their hosts, trailing 2-0 and needing to win all three remaining matches.

Hitting back in the doubles fixture, experienced player Raven Klaasen and 21-year-old Davis Cup debutant Alec Beckley delivered a superb performance against Alex Knaff and Chris Rodesch to keep South Africa's hopes alive.

Klaasen and Beckley had to work hard for it, after being given a shake in the second set, but they maintained their composure to secure a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

In the first of two reverse singles matches, Davis Cup debutant Kris van Wyk also got off to a great start, with the SA squad's No 1 player taking the first set off Knaff, Luxembourg's top-ranked player.

But with Knaff receiving plenty of support from the home crowd in the packed indoor arena, Van Wyk was unable to hold on, with his opponent picking up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win to secure victory for the hosts with a match to spare.

Despite the disappointment, Van Rensburg was happy with his first debutant: "Kris (van Wyk) played really well. It was a see-saw match that was up and down with some really good tennis, but in the end, we just could not pull it out.

"So, it was a tough one, but a good experience for all the new boys coming in, and we'll just go back to the drawing board and find ways to get back to the top where South Africa belongs."

In the final dead-rubber singles contest, 18-year-old Devin Badenhorst was given an opportunity to make his Davis Cup debut, though he lost to Raphael Calzi who won the match 6-4, 7-5.

In their only previous Davis Cup tie against Luxembourg, South Africa earned a 5-0 victory in a Euro/Africa Group II clash in Centurion in 2016.

Luxembourg retained its place in the World Group II division of the international team competition.