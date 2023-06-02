Third body dumped in Cape Town's Macassar within a week

The ward councillor of Macassar noted the area as one of the darkest places to inhabit in South Africa, adding that load shedding contributed to criminality.

CAPE TOWN - A third body has been found dumped in the Cape Town community of Macassar within the space of about a week.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said the community was becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies as residents continued their struggle with prolonged power cuts.

Last month, Helrich wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading for intervention as he described his ward as one of the darkest places to live in South Africa.

Last Saturday, a fisherman discovered the body of a woman suspected to be in her 30s floating in shallow water at Macassar Beach.

The very next day, a man's body was found among bushes along Macassar Road.

In the latest incident, Helfrich said, the body of a man was discovered along the same road.

"Macassar has been facing a power crisis for the last 12 months and criminals take advantage of this. The power crisis coupled with the fact that we are serviced by a police station that is wholly under resourced, has directly resulted in the escalation of crime."

He added that the power outages were sometimes prolonged due to defective Eskom infrastructure as well as the

utility's failure to protect it from vandals.

It's not yet clear whether the victims are from Macassar or if they had been killed elsewhere and then dumped in the area.