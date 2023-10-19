Third accused nabbed in R400m WC cocaine bust sentenced to 8 years behind bars

Cape Town businessman Ebrahim Kara, the third accused in the bust where 672 bricks of cocaine were found concealed inside pine sheets, was sentenced after being arrested in 2022 alongside two others in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman, the third accused in the R400 million drug bust in the Western Cape, was sentenced to eight years behind bars by the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court.

Ebrahim Kara, Elias Radebe and Meshack Ngobese were arrested in Cape Town in August 2022 with the drug haul.

Kara confessed to giving Radebe the truck to collect the drugs in Gauteng and transport them to Cape Town.

After loading the truck with the drugs in Gauteng, Radebe collected Ngobese, who was staying in the province.

The pair drove down to Cape Town with the drugs packed into a crate and handed the truck over to Kara in Goodwood.

They remained behind while Kara drove away in the direction of Athlone.

He was stopped and searched by the police, and 672 bricks of cocaine were found concealed inside pine sheets.

All three men were arrested, and Radebe and Ngobese entered into a plea agreement with the State, receiving sentences of one year and six years, respectively.