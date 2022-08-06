'They're very pompous': Cele hears shocking details about Kagiso police service

Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi were in West Village for an imbizo on Saturday following a week of protests on the back of the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine.

It's alleged illegal miners were behind the attacks and community members and police have spent the past few days rounding up so-called zama zamas.

"Minister I have a serious problem with your police," one resident said, as held nothing back when addressing the police minister.

He's also accused local police of failing in the fight against gender-based violence, saying he knows of a victim who was struggling to get help.

"The police station of Kagiso, it's a shame to say this, some of your senior managers are wearing uniform but they mean nothing. They're very pompous, they think they own the police stations," he said.

"GBV at Kagiso doesn't exist - a lady opened a case and she was assaulted again. She went to the police station, the police said that there was no warrant of arrest with your protection order," the resident said.

Another resident explained how Krugersdorp police were failing the community.

"I once went to the police station and I said 'I saw these guys, they're getting guns'. They said 'no, go and deal with them. When you kill them, we'll back you up,'" the resident said.

During protests in the area this week, one person was apparently killed in mob justice, while dozens of illegal immigrants were also arrested.