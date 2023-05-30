There's been a significant drop in sabotage, corruption at Eskom, says Ramokgopa

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa says there's been a significant decrease in cases of sabotage and corruption at Eskom since the implementation of the energy crisis plan.

The energy crisis plan was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July last year.

It aims to reduce load shedding while addressing some other issues.

In December last year, Ramaphosa announced that as part of the plan, soldiers would be deployed to Eskom power plants.

As part of efforts to increase security at Eskom power plants, Ramaphosa deployed soldiers at an estimated cost of over R150 million.

Ramokgopa said this collaboration led by the state security department and other law enforcement agencies had yielded some positive results.

"The number of incidents since we have put this together has decreased from 65 to about 20. A number of arrests have been made. Crime and corruption continue to be the focal point in addressing the scourge of load shedding."

Ramokgopa further said that Eskom had also put internal governance systems in place to reduce acts of sabotage and criminal syndicates at its power plans.