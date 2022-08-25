'There is no plan in govt to sell Eskom', Gungubele tells Cosatu & Saftu

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has sought to reassure Cosatu and Saftu members that government does not intend to sell Eskom.

PRETORIA - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has sought to reassure Cosatu and Saftu members that government does not intend to sell Eskom.

On Wednesday, the country’s two largest labour federations held protests in several parts of the country over the increasing cost of living.

In Gauteng, however, Saftu and Cosatu held separate demonstrations on the same set of demands before converging at the Union Buildings where they were met by Gungubele.

• [IN PICTURES] Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown march in Tshwane

Cosatu and Saftu said that they had planned a national shutdown.

But while this didn’t happen, they managed to gather thousands of workers to put forward a series of demands, including calls to slash the cost of fuel and halt any plans to privatise Eskom.

Minister Gungubele told them that there was no cause for concern with regards to the ownership of Eskom.

"There is no plan in government to sell Eskom, it does not exist, you will not find it in any document that was selling ownership of Eskom," the minister said.

Gungubele later addressed the media and said that government was looking into restructuring fuel prices, while assessing other forms of revenue generation.

The minister acknowledged that the perpetual increase in the cost of fuel was having a negative impact on South African households.

He said that government was working on an intervention.

Gungubele said that while the fuel price was mainly influenced by external forces, government believes it has some room to manoeuvre.

"Remember in that structure, there is one that is dollar dominated which is beyond our control but that is where government, minerals and energy, is looking at other factors that depend on us," the minister explained.

Gungubele did not provide details about when this process would be concluded.

The call for government to slash the price of fuel is not new.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has previously called on government to deregulate the price of fuel, remove the general fuel levy and amend the Road Accident Fund levy but these have failed to garner government support.

WATCH: ‘Ramaphosa must fall’- Cosatu members strike over the cost of living