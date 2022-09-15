Theewaterskloof Municipality water supply issues anger Grabouw residents

It's alleged by irate residents that Thursday marked the eleventh day without clean, running water from the council's reservoir but that's not been verified by the council.

CAPE TOWN - Grabouw residents are protesting over water supply problems at the Theewaterskloof Municipality.

The community on Thursday said municipal officials leaders had locked themselves in a meeting.

The municipality blames power cuts for the lack of water.

Community leader Isabel Bailey explained how they’ve been left high and dry: “It’s also a problem for children at school; even for policemen and nurses are having problems with accessing water. There is no water to wash our dirty laundry. It is bad.”

She said the municipality should've invited residents to give their input at their meeting.

“We need to collaborate and fix the problem together,” she added.

Eyewitness News is still awaiting a response from the Theewaterskloof Municipality.