The wait is over: Vincent Magwenya appointed presidency spokesperson

JOHANNESBURG - After almost two years, the presidency - finally - has a permanent spokesperson.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed seasoned communicator Vincent Magwenya with immediate effect.

Magwenya served as spokesperson to former president Jacob Zuma from 2009 to 2010.

He takes over from Tyrone Seale who has acted in the position since July 2020 when former spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence over allegations of her role in the COVID-19 PPE tender scandal.

In a statement, Ramaphosa says Magwenya's experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen decisions by his office.

Ramaphosa has also thanked Seale for his dedication to the task since taking up the role.