The wait is over: Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Skin lands in South Africa

The brand owned by singer Rihanna is viewed as an overall game changer for the global beauty and skin industry.

SANDTON - The wait is _finally _over for South African beauty lovers.

This as international beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin was launched in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Prior to the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, make-up brands had very limited foundation shades particularly for black people.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’R instant Retouch Concealers. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Fenty Master Class is taking place at the Saxon hotel in Sandton where the industry is being educated on the product.

Make up enthusiast from around the globe gathered in Sandton for a master class on the beauty and skin products.

Fenty Global Makeup Artist Hector Espinal teaching a masterclass. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Fenty products are being launched in eight African countries, including Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Singer and beauty mogul Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, the African personal care and cosmetics sector is worth billions of rands and is set to grow even bigger. And it seems Fenty wants a slice of this pie, there are over 50 different foundation shades alone.

The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’R Soft Matte Powder Foundation and The Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Cheeks Out Freestyle Blushes. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Fenty global makeup artist Hector Espinal said: “Rihanna’s dream was to actually launch in Africa as she is a Caribbean woman from African roots and why not come to the mother land?”

And fans of the product will be able to stock up on all its favourite products from Thursday.