The sooner Agrizzi inquiry is over, the better, says Investigative Directorate

Angelo Agrizzi is facing an inquiry to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The sooner the inquiry into Angelo Agrizzi’s absence from court is over and his trial finally gets underway, the better, says the Investigative Directorate.

The last time Agrizzi, who stands accused in two separate matters, was in the dock was in October 2020.

His legal team has told the court, the former Bosasa COO is of ill health.

Now, though, he’s facing an inquiry to determine whether this is really the case.

The inquiry kicked off on Tuesday and was supposed to resume on Wednesday and Thursday but has now been postponed sine die, with the court finding it needs more than the two days that now remain to wrap up.

The Investigating Directorate’s Sindisiwe Seboka: "More than anything, for us it’s about time. The sooner the matter is ventilated in court the better because I had stated previously that he’s a co-accused in the R1.8 billion matter and this is also infringing on the constitutional rights of other accused in this particular regard."

Seboka said, though, that they would abide by the court’s decision.

"The judge made a ruling, and we shall abide by it that this requires more time. The two sides are going to then meet with the Deputy Judge President to map out a way as to when exactly a date can be set for a judge to then adjudicate or hear the inquiry as to whether or not Mr Angelo Agrizzi’s fit or not fit to stand trial."