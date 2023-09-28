Go

'The Powerpuff Girls' now on Netflix

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday, to the great delight of some South Africans.

Sugar, spice and everything nice, Powerpuff Girls now on Netflix. Picture credit: @NetflixSA
Sugar, spice and everything nice, Powerpuff Girls now on Netflix. Picture credit: @NetflixSA
28 September 2023 11:49

JOHANNESBURG - Prepare to relive your most memorable childhood moments with The Powerpuff Girls, now streaming on Netflix.

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday.

The superhero animated television programme debuted in November 1998, with a season that included 13 episodes.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are the three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers that take centre stage in the programme. The girls are frequently called upon by the mayor of the city to use their talents to combat local criminals and other foes.

They all reside in the fictitious city of Townsville with their father and inventor, a scientist named Professor Utonium.

The announcement has been welcomed with great delight.

The Powerpuff Girls had six seasons, three specials, and a feature film on Cartoon Network before their final episode aired on March 25, 2005.

There were 78 episodes in total, along with two shorts, a Christmas special, the movie, a tenth-anniversary special, and a special CGI episode.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA