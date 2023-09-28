'The Powerpuff Girls' now on Netflix

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday, to the great delight of some South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - Prepare to relive your most memorable childhood moments with The Powerpuff Girls, now streaming on Netflix.

The superhero animated television programme debuted in November 1998, with a season that included 13 episodes.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are the three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers that take centre stage in the programme. The girls are frequently called upon by the mayor of the city to use their talents to combat local criminals and other foes.

They all reside in the fictitious city of Townsville with their father and inventor, a scientist named Professor Utonium.

Sugar, spice... and everything nice. Get ready to rewind to your epic childhood memories. #ThePowerPuffGirls are now streaming🚀 pic.twitter.com/Iky4Fl1NXv ' NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) September 27, 2023

The announcement has been welcomed with great delight.

Can’t wait to see the episode where the cop pushes his tv down 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 that part was hilarious ' Champagne Mami (@lulumyakayaka) September 27, 2023

Netflix adding The PowerPuff Girls has to be the greatest thing this month🥹 ' 𝑀𝓍 𝒲𝑒𝒹𝓃𝑒𝓈𝒹𝒶𝓎 🐈‍⬛ (@mxtahii) September 27, 2023

This makes me so happy 🥹😍 https://t.co/DQPyrigZyy ' Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) September 27, 2023

Yay powerpuff girls is on netflix!!! pic.twitter.com/Nrgv0aVjWG ' millicent bystander (@Nyokaffiii) September 26, 2023

The Powerpuff Girls had six seasons, three specials, and a feature film on Cartoon Network before their final episode aired on March 25, 2005.

There were 78 episodes in total, along with two shorts, a Christmas special, the movie, a tenth-anniversary special, and a special CGI episode.