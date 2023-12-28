'The most traumatising day': Resident on how family survived Ladysmith floods

As water began gushing into her home, 35-year-old Megan Wilson switched into survival mode and grabbed her three children, who waited on the roof of their home for help.

JOHANNESBURG - A displaced Ladysmith resident has described how she huddled with her children in their ceiling as water gushed into her home on Christmas morning.

Six people have been killed, and at least eleven others remain unaccounted for following flash floods that swept through parts of the quiet KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday and Monday.

Mother of three, 35-year-old Megan Wilson, said her entire apartment was flooded.

As water began gushing into her home, Wilson switched into survival mode and grabbed her three children.

Acting on the instruction of her husband, she climbed onto the suspended ceiling with her kids as they anxiously waited for help to arrive.

"The only way we could survive is by climbing onto the roof with my kids, and then my husband decided to make a hole in the roof so that if the water does manage to reach us, we will be able to climb through and sit on the roof," she said while relaying her ordeal to Eyewitness News.

She says she lost everything but is grateful her family escaped unscathed.

"I’ll never forget this day in my life. It was the most traumatising day ever."

At least 11 people are being sought by search and rescue personnel, who are combing the area to locate those unaccounted for.