Justin Bieber's World Tour is back on - and this means he's coming to SA!

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber announced that the 'Justice World Tour' will resume at the end of July in Italy after postponing several shows last month due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Justin Bieber has just announced that his world tour - the 'Justice World Tour' is back on.

After postponing it last month due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the award-winning muso on Tuesday indicated that the tour will resume at the end of July in Italy.

The pop star is set to perform in Mzansi - at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 28 September 2022, rounding it off on 1 October at FNB Stadium in Joburg.