Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'

This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Iain MacDonald, the artistic director and choreographer of the production stated that Cinderella is one of their most popular ballets.

The Joburg Ballet is a professional ballet company that "presents" full-length productions of classical works as well as shorter ballet.

It also includes works by local South African choreographers as well as international choreographers. They often showcase their productions during the three major seasons a year and tour different regions in SA as well as internationally.

Joburg Ballet’s production of Cinderella – returns to the Joburg Theatre for just eight performances from Friday 30 September to Sunday 9 October. Credit: Joburg Ballet

Johann Strauss's melodies give the audience a perfect musical setting while Andrew Botha will be responsible for the breathtaking stage set as the dancers bring the classical story to life.