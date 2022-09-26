Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'
This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.
JOHANNESBURG - Iain MacDonald, the artistic director and choreographer of the production stated that Cinderella is one of their most popular ballets.
The Joburg Ballet is a professional ballet company that "presents" full-length productions of classical works as well as shorter ballet.
It also includes works by local South African choreographers as well as international choreographers. They often showcase their productions during the three major seasons a year and tour different regions in SA as well as internationally.
Johann Strauss's melodies give the audience a perfect musical setting while Andrew Botha will be responsible for the breathtaking stage set as the dancers bring the classical story to life.
_Cinderella_ has always been one of the company’s most popular ballets, both in our original version well as our current production which was last staged at the _Joburg Theatre_ in 2016 and at the _Teatro at Montecasino_ in 2018. _Johann Strauss_ composed some of the most enchanting and memorable classical music ever written, and the music to which _Cinderella_ is danced is no exception.Artistic director Iain MacDonald about the return of 'Cinderella'
𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫?' Joburg Ballet (@JoburgBallet) September 22, 2022
𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 https://t.co/yTybrgPL8H or call 0861 670 670. #JoburgBalletCinderella #balletdancer #ballet #balletclass #balletaddiction #balletinspiration #balletsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/getCrRGrbO