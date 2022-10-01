The ANC's Dada Morero sworn in as Joburg mayor

He was elected by council on Friday after the ANC and other opposition parties pushed through a motion to remove the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) Dada Morero has officially been sworn in as the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

"I swear that I will be faithful to the republic of South Africa. I will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the republic," said Morero, who took his oath on Saturday morning.

He was elected unopposed by council on Friday, after the ANC and other opposition parties pushed through a motion to remove the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse.

In his short speech on Friday, Morero paid tribute to three former African National Congress (ANC) mayors Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane who have all since passed on.

He also committed to focusing on the city’s main entities, which the ANC claimed had all been left on their knees.

“Joburg cannot continue to function in darkness when we have experience of resolving this problem. We have done it before and we can do it again. We have an energy sustainability strategy that will ensure the delivery of conventional power and integrate new distributed energy generation and energy storage facilities into the energy mix," said Morero, who used the opportunity to speak of the constant electricity challenges:

