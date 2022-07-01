'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC

Keely Goodall | John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party.

On Thursday, an open letter was written by a former ANC activist where he states that he will not be renewing his membership and that the party is no longer fit to govern or worthy of support.

According to Bennun, he had, like many others, been growing increasingly uneasy with the party and its leadership, until he reached the point where he could no longer see the ANC redeeming itself.

I don’t know how much more of a chance is needed. The point about the letter I wrote is that I have a feeling the ANC, as it is at present, cannot renew itself - it is incapable of being renewed. Mervyn Bennun, Former ANC member

He believes that the ANC and its national executive committee have undeniably failed and that all the information that has come out, has made this plain to see.

One merely has to look for example, at the Zondo report. I cannot understand how, under the watch of the ANC, what Justice Zondo reported can possibly be defended. Mervyn Bennun, Former ANC member

