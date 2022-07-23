The ANC does not own voters, that much is clear - Sihle Zikalala

Outgoing ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala insists that while corruption matters - it's not a concern that outweighs issues such as unemployment for voters.

He's told the provincial conference - which kicked off on Friday night, that bread-and-butter issues were at the core of the ANC’s continued loss of support.

The party across different municipalities as well as in the eThekwini metro has continued to slide, with the metro now governed through a coalition.

Zikalala cited an increase in poverty, a distressed economy, COVID-19, the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and distrust in an ANC-led government - among some of the issues that have put off voters.

He says there's a need to return the ANC to its former glory in the eyes of the citizens.

"It is clear from results of the local government election that the ANC does not own voters. We must be at one with that…and therefore we should ensure that we restore the character of the ANC."