Thapelo Amad at ANC & EFF's mercy, risks becoming a 'puppet' - analysts

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg would most likely have the power to make executive decisions in the city, despite Al-Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad being the mayor.

Amad was elected on Friday, a day after the DA's Mpho Phalatse was ousted through a vote of no confidence.

His rise to the mayoral office was sponsored by the ANC and EFF as the two parties voted for him at Friday's council meeting.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi refuted claims that Amad would be used by the ANC.

But political analyst Sandile Swana insisted the city's new mayor would be at the mercy of the ANC and EFF.

"Whoever has now become the mayor from Al-Jama-ah, they are just the puppet of the African National Congress and the EFF. So Al-Jama-ah will stay in office for as long as the EFF, in particular, wants him in office," said Swana.

Analyst Rebone Tau shared similar sentiments.

"Coalition politics in their nature are very complex. If Thapelo Amad stays and makes changes that are good in terms of service delivery to the people of Johannesburg, the big parties like EFF and ANC are gonna feel the heat."