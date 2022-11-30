Vietnam goes crazy for Lalela Mswane

Mswane is in the country for the week, where she will be a VIP guest at the Harper’s Bazaar Star Awards and shooting for several top fashion magazines.

JOHANNESBURG - Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane is in Vietnam.

The beauty queen arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, where locals were very excited to see and meet her.

According to the official Miss Supranational website, the South African beauty said she can’t wait to experience the culture and learn about Vietnam.

Mswane is in the country for the week, where she will be a VIP guest at the Harper’s Bazaar Star Awards.

The awards recognises individuals and organisations that have made exceptional contributions to the Vietnamese Luxury Industry in 2021 and 2022.

She will also be shooting for several top fashion magazines.