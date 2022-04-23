Thabo Masebe will be laid to rest on Saturday

Friends and family will bid their final farewell to seasoned communicator Thabo Masebe on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family will bid their final farewell to seasoned communicator Thabo Masebe on Saturday.

Masebe has been remembered as a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the national flag would fly at half-mast in Gauteng as a sign of respect for the late acting director-general.

Masebe passed away earlier this week at the age of 57.

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences from journalists and media personalities who have praised him for his hard work.

Media Liaison Officer in the Office of the Deputy President Matshepo Seedat said COVID-19 protocols would be observed.