Thabo Bester escape trial: Katlego Bereng's father disappointed in State

BLOEMFONTEIN - The father of the man whose charred remains were found in Thabo Bester’s prison cell said he is disappointed the State did not intervene in Tuesday’s proceedings.

Batho Mpholo was in court to witness proceedings in the case against murder and rape convict, Bester.

He appeared alongside his co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The body of Mpholo’s son, Katlego Bereng, was illegally obtained from a mortuary, smuggled into Bester’s cell and set alight at Mangaung Prison, as part of Bester’s elaborate escape last year.

Bester and his alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana held hands while whispering to each other during court proceedings.

This infuriated the family of Bereng, whose body was used as a decoy during Bester’s grand prison escape last year.

Mpholo said Bester and Magudumana made a mockery of the court.

"It’s very disappointing to see that people to do such a horrible thing and then act as if nothing happened. No sense of remorse. The prosecutor was supposed to keep everything in order. We controlled ourselves yet people who were supposed to be silent are making a mockery of the court."

Bereng died under mysterious circumstances, having sustained blunt force trauma to his head.

Bereng was an executive member of the former Premier Soccer League club, Bloemfontein Celtics.