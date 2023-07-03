Thabo Bester escape: Bail application of two G4S officials to resume on Tuesday

Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula will apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court but the State is set to oppose their application.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application for two G4S officials accused of assisting murder and rape convict Thabo Bester escape last year will resume on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said this was due to both accused facing schedule five offences.

G4S officials Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula appeared alongside Thabang Mier in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Mier was granted bail of R10,000, making him only the third person to be awarded bail in the ongoing Bester saga.

NPA spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said that Mier was granted bail based on certain conditions.

"Part of those conditions is that he must not communicate with State witnesses and a list of those witnesses was handed over to his lawyer."

Mier is charged with aiding and abetting Bester’s escape while Ramolula faces charges of corruption, aiding an inmate escape and violating a body.

All 12 accused will appear together on 8 August.