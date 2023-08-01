Tensions between protesting Slovo Park residents, JMPD flare up again

Community members are continuing with their protest, voicing frustrations over poor service delivery in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions between residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement near Eldorado Park and the Johannesburg metro police are flaring again on Tuesday.

Community members are continuing with their protest, voicing frustrations over poor service delivery in the area.

They want their informal settlement to be upgraded and they're calling on government to provide running tap water and flushing toilets, requests that they say continue to go unanswered.



The residents blocked the N12 highway with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday morning.

Just across the N12 highway in the south of Joburg lies the Slovo Park informal settlement, where police were firing rubber bullets at protesting community members.

But the residents were seemingly not being deterred, as they also retaliated by throwing rocks and other objects at the law enforcement officers.

This is all because the City of Joburg failed to upgrade the informal settlement as it was ordered to do so by the Johannesburg High Court in 2016.

A resident explained why they felt neglected and the only way to have their concerns addressed is to ensure the N12 highway was inoperative.

"In December/January/February we had 11 murders and you don't even see the police force addressing these particular issues. We've gone to their meetings, we've tried to address them."

WATCH: Slovo Park community laments poor service delivery