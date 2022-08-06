Tembisa residents set sights on rebuilding after violent protests

They took to the streets earlier this week to protest over service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa residents said that they had set their sights on rebuilding their community following a week of violent protests.

They took to the streets earlier this week to protest over service delivery issues.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell addressed the community on Friday in a bid to quell tensions.

She's vowed to address concerns.

Spokesperson for the Tembisa Community Forum, Xolani Mnisi: "She saw that her unresponsiveness to the community has also enraged the community, so her coming here, it's what we wanted and a show of faith... she was taking the community into her confidence 'that I am truly a mayor of the whole Ekurhuleni, not a mayor of the suburbs but also a mayor of the townships of Tembisa.'"