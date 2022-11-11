Tembisa residents feel they're being used by parties in Ekurhuleni power battle

Over the past month, the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition has been fighting with an African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition to keep control of Ekurhuleni.

TEMBISA - Tembisa residents say they feel like they've been used as pawns in the political fight at Ekurhuleni Municipality.

This has led to Mayor Tania Campbell being removed from her position and re-elected by council within a three-week period.

The Tembisa Community Forum said that service delivery had become a secondary concern for the councillors.

One of the main reasons the ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni cited for wanting to remove Campbell was her response to the Tembisa protests earlier this year.

The ANC also accused Campbell’s administration of prioritising suburban areas over townships when it came to service delivery.

Chairperson of the Tembisa Community Forum, Zamani Sithole, said that he believed neither of the warring factions had the interests of the community at heart.

“Then where do you put us if you feel that the failure of the current mayor is that she didn’t give us attention but at the particular moment, we're still not getting attention. So, what is the way forward for you as politicians because you claim to be fighting for services that people are not receiving?”

Sithole said issues that led to the Tembisa protests earlier this year still remained, despite Campbell’s promises to solve them.

He said these included incorrect billing, over-valuing of properties leading to high rates and not expanding requirements on the city’s indigent policy.