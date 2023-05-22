Temba water purification plant tests negative for cholera, says Tshwane MMC

Tshwane MMC for utilities and operations, Themba Fosi said that investigations were still ongoing to track where the cholera outbreak originated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Temba water purification plant, which supplies water to the Hammanskraal area, has tested negative for any traces of the cholera bacteria.

This is according to the Tshwane MMC for utilities and operations, Themba Fosi.

Fosi was speaking during a media briefing at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal on Monday afternoon.

Efforts to contain a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal continues.

So far, 15 people have died as a result of the outbreak.

Fosi said that investigations were still ongoing to track where the outbreak originated.

He said that tests conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that the outbreak didn’t come from the municipality’s water sources.

"The Temba water treatment plant has tested negative, so we are good so far as remnants of cholera is none. I can say again that from the RandWater also I have received a certificate, we are OK, tested negative, same as Magalies.”

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said that an intergovernmental task team had been established to deal with the cholera outbreak.