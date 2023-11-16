Teen burnt in alleged bullying incident missed his exam to get treated, says mom

A grade 10 pupil at the Mathews Phosa College was left with burn scars on his chest and the lower parts of his face, after another pupil allegedly spilled boiling hot water onto his body.

TSHWANE - The mother to a grade ten pupil burnt with hot water in an alleged bullying incident at school said her son missed an exam to receive medical treatment.

It's understood that the teenager, enrolled at the Mathews Phosa College in Mpumalanga, was carrying hot water to his room to drink Med-Lemon when a pupil shoved the kettle, spilling boiling water on his body.

This left him with burns on his chest and the lower parts of his face.

His mother, who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously, said this left the boy traumatised and fearing for his life.

The pupil, whose names have been withheld to protect his identity, was forced to stay in a hostel with the boy who was allegedly bullying him for months.

The latest incident between the two teenagers left the 18-year-old unable to write the exam, as he could not stand the pain caused by the wounds on his chest after he was burnt.

His mother, who was visibly angered when Eyewitness News visited their home, said she feared this would affect his performance at school and could possibly lead him to depression.

“From the moment he got to the school, he always complained about other boys bullying [him]. I was then assured by the hostel master that these are the kind of things that happen, but I must not worry.”

While the school believed it was an accident, the mother called for her son’s alleged bully to be expelled.

“For me, it’s like you can bully another child and get away with it. If nothing is done about these incidents, someone can stab another child and die.”

The Mathews Phosa boarding school is investigating a case of bullying after the learner’s ordeal. Thereafter, a hearing will be held.

“We’re not supposed to have electrical appliances in the hostel,” the school’s managing director Patcy Struwig said.