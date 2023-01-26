Technical and vocational educational to be prioritised - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of equipping pupils with skills that are most relevant in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the need for more pupils to be equipped to enter technical and vocational educational colleges once they finish school.

Speaking at the annual 2023 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, in Sandton, on Wednesday, the president said this should be a priority for the Basic Education Department over the next 12 months.

Ramaphosa said it was crucial to ensure pupils have skills that are most needed in the country, which could include running more technical subjects.

He said he was pleased to see that over 500 TVET schools have so far been introduced in the country, but that it was not enough.

"The skills that our country needs, the jobs that can grow our economy, and importantly the use for things like entrepreneurship that are so solely needed can best be achieved by increasing learner access technical and vocational subjects."

Ramaphosa said the implementation of new technical subjects would build a dynamic workforce in the future.

"Three subjects that include, and I've met a number of them, agriculture; marine and nautical science; electrical, civil and mechanical technologies amongst others; are the types of subjects that we now want to see spreading in many of our schools."