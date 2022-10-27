Tazne van Wyk's mom satisfied her murder daughter is finally getting justice
The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday convicted the accused on 21 of the 27 charges against him. Four charges relate to Tazne's death, while the rest involve crimes mostly of a sexual nature, in which the accused targeted minors and relatives.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk says it was difficult being present in court, listening to details of the heinous crimes her child's killer committed.
It's for this reason that he is not being named.
Little Tazne's mother, Carmen van Wyk, said that while it was difficult to explain what she was feeling, she was satisfied that her little girl was finally getting justice.
"It wasn't easy and it's not going to bring her back but we're getting close to something."
The matter has been postponed to 16 January for sentencing.
The accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape, about two weeks after Tazne disappeared from near her Elsies River home in February 2020 and then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.
Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila has welcomed Wednesday's judgment.
"It's an indication that whatever crimes you commit, we'll catch up with you, as in this case, he's been committing these crimes for many, many years and it shows that you may get away with it today but in the end, the law will catch up with you. It's a first step towards ensuring justice for the victims and we'll come back on the 16th of January to argue for a very strong sentence against him."