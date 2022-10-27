Tazne van Wyk's mom satisfied her murder daughter is finally getting justice

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday convicted the accused on 21 of the 27 charges against him. Four charges relate to Tazne's death, while the rest involve crimes mostly of a sexual nature, in which the accused targeted minors and relatives.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk says it was difficult being present in court, listening to details of the heinous crimes her child's killer committed.

It's for this reason that he is not being named.

Little Tazne's mother, Carmen van Wyk, said that while it was difficult to explain what she was feeling, she was satisfied that her little girl was finally getting justice.

"It wasn't easy and it's not going to bring her back but we're getting close to something."