Taxis that blocked Durban's main roads in protest cleared

Operators said they had been pushed to the limit after the implementation of ‘Operation Shanela’ - a provincial government programme tightening law enforcement around their industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxis that blocked parts of Durban’s main roads were cleared on Monday.

Operators said they had been pushed to the limit after the implementation of ‘Operation Shanela’ - a provincial government programme tightening law enforcement around their industry.

According to reports, there were multiple cases of looting on Monday morning - where taxi drivers apparently helped themselves to some of the items.

But taxi operators have since distanced themselves saying they didn’t want to be associated with criminality.

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality police officer Boysie Zungi said taxi operators and the provincial transport department managed to iron things out.

“They had some negotiations. They went to have a discussion with people from the Department of Transport and their leadership…”